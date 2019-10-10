Parent refiles retaliation complaint following superintendent’s suspension

That parent went to the Ashley High School campus, where the student who assaulted his daughter had transferred, to protest that the school allowed the student to participate in school athletics within a week of pleading guilty to the assault. That meant that when Ashley was playing Hoggard, this student would be in the same location as his daughter if she was also in attendance. When questioned about this by news media, Rick Holliday, who was deputy superintendent at the time, told WECT the schools did not have to comply with the court order.