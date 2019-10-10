NCDOT answers Carolina Beach’s request for traffic safety improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach officials were talking traffic safety Tuesday night, after the NCDOT answered many of the town’s requests for additional safety measures.
Lake Park Boulevard, Ocean Boulevard and Dow Road are state-owned roads and all changes must go through the department of transportation.
The DOT has approved pedestrian safety improvements including collapsible bollard signs in the center of crosswalks, flashing signage, rapid flashing beacons and a new high crosswalk system at the Island Greenway and Ocean intersection, according to a post from Mayor Joe Benson.
The DOT recommended speed limit changes to S. Lake Park Boulevard from 35 mph to 25 mph. The agency, however, did not recommend speed limit reductions on N. Lake Park Boulevard, Ocean Boulevard or Dow Road.
All roads in Carolina Beach are subject to a 25 mph speed limit, except for Dow Road, Ocean Boulevard and parts of Lake Park Boulevard. To change the speed limit at S. Lake Park, the town must send another resolution of support to the DOT.
Mayor Benson says he has since received more recommendations from the public and plans to forward those concerns on to the DOT for consideration.
