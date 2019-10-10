Man convicted in 1978 murder to be paroled in 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was convicted in a 1978 murder in New Hanover County has been granted parole.
On Jan. 15, 1979, James Green was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.
The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Thursday that Green has bee approved for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program.
Under this agreement, Green, 63, will be released on parole on Oct. 4, 2021.
The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, but the Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.
