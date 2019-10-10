Man charged in New Hanover Co. armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery in New Hanover County.
William Lane was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Lane has been charged in the armed robbery of Han-Dee Hugo located at 820 N College Road before 5 a.m. Sunday.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect entered the gas station with a knife then demanded money. He took cash out of the register and fled the scene.
Lt. Brewer with the sheriff’s office said while it was originally thought the suspect in Sunday’s robbery was the same person who robbed three gas stations in New Hanover and Pender counties Tuesday night, it is believe that those three robberies were committed by a different person.
