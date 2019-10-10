Jamie Lee Curtis highlights Wilmington non-profit in Instagram post

View this post on Instagram

Love always wins. I’ve passed this man everyday feeding his neighbors who are homeless. He runs a nonprofit called Walking Tall Wilmington #thefeastgathering and every day he brings food and friendship to strangers and friends. He then was going to feed the birds with the leftovers. Food is love. Friendship is love. Please join me and make a donation to his nonprofit. No overhead costs. No bureaucracy. Just one human being,feeding another. Perfect.