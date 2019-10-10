4 hungry chickens solve cricket crisis at Texas school

Got crickets? Just call make a call to the henhouse

Hungry chickens clean up crickets in Texas schoolyard
By Ed Payne | October 10, 2019 at 2:40 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 2:40 PM

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas (Gray News) – Van Raub Elementary School had itself a full-blown cricket problem.

Like many parts of south and central Texas, the little critters were everywhere after an especially dry summer.

Well, the crickets are a problem no longer after the school set the campus chickens – Henny, Penny, Deniece, and Angel – loose.

“It didn’t take them long,” said school Principal Jamie Robinson to the San Antonio Express-News.

"They could have had the whole thing cleaned off in about 15 or 20 minutes if they didn't get too full," he said. "They can eat quite a bit."

They were hatched by kindergarten students last year and live in a coop on the Van Raub campus, about 25 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Crickets aren’t a problem at VRES, thanks to our chickens.

Posted by Van Raub Elementary School on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.