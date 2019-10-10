Friday last day to register to vote in November municipal elections

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Those planning to cast a ballot in the dozens of races for mayor, city council, town commissioner or other seats are encouraged to turn in a voter registration form by Friday at 5 p.m.
Otherwise, those not already registered to vote will need to vote at an absentee one-stop — also known as “early voting” — location during the early voting period from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1.
Municipal elections in Southeastern North Carolina will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Board of Elections Office Locations:
- New Hanover County: 230 Government Center Dr #38, Wilmington, NC 28403
- Brunswick County: Building H, 75 Stamp Act Dr NE, Bolivia, NC 28422
- Pender County: 807 S Walker St, Burgaw, NC 28425
- Columbus County: 2322 James B. White Hwy N, Whiteville
- Bladen County: 301 S Cypress St, Elizabethtown, NC 28337
While some seats are hotly contested this election cycle, county elections boards were hard-pressed to find candidates for some seats.
Turn-out in off-year elections is also notoriously low, so elections officials are hoping citizens will remember to make their voices heard.
