Friday last day to register to vote in November municipal elections
By Emily Featherston | October 10, 2019 at 1:16 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 1:18 PM

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Those planning to cast a ballot in the dozens of races for mayor, city council, town commissioner or other seats are encouraged to turn in a voter registration form by Friday at 5 p.m.

Otherwise, those not already registered to vote will need to vote at an absentee one-stop — also known as “early voting” — location during the early voting period from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1.

Municipal elections in Southeastern North Carolina will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Board of Elections Office Locations:

  • New Hanover County: 230 Government Center Dr #38, Wilmington, NC 28403
  • Brunswick County: Building H, 75 Stamp Act Dr NE, Bolivia, NC 28422
  • Pender County: 807 S Walker St, Burgaw, NC 28425
  • Columbus County: 2322 James B. White Hwy N, Whiteville
  • Bladen County: 301 S Cypress St, Elizabethtown, NC 28337

While some seats are hotly contested this election cycle, county elections boards were hard-pressed to find candidates for some seats.

Turn-out in off-year elections is also notoriously low, so elections officials are hoping citizens will remember to make their voices heard.

