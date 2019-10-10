First Alert Forecast: cool, dry breezes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! For the early part of your forecast, dry northerly breezes will squash needed rain chances to near zero but, on the plus side, curb humidity. Sunny spells will fuel daytime temperatures deep into the 70s Thursday and Friday while, in between, expect to enjoy cool, crisp 50s for Thursday night.
In the longer range i.e. this weekend and next week, a front will drape itself just to the north of the Cape Fear Region for mild to warm temperatures low to medium rain chances locally. The higher rain chances appear to be more likely for northern North Carolina but hopefully your garden will at least manage to net a little moisture. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you abreast of any changes.
New tropical storm development is possible in the Atlantic Ocean through the weekend but, regardless if a system named Melissa forms, no direct threats to the Carolinas are likely anytime soon. Good news! …as you check out your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: at any time, you can grab a ten-day forecast for your exact location on the WECT Weather App. Take care!
