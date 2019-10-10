College Park Elementary to host dedication ceremony

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Families, community partners, retired teachers, alumni, and community members are invited to College Park Elementary School for a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony Friday.
The event will take place at 5001 Oriole Drive at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11.
College Park Elementary School students, administrators, county leaders, and board of education members will make remarks during the ceremony.
The school's OWL Safety Patrol will lead tours of the newly-reconstructed building, followed by a reception in the Media Center.
WECT’s Alex Guarino will be at Friday’s event.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.