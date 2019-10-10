Bus wrecks in New Hanover County rise over past month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, and more specifically Wilmington, has seen three school bus wrecks in the past 30 days. Two of which sent children to the hospital, but resulted in no serious injuries.
“This volume of bad wrecks in a month is a little unusual," said Cpl. Adam Schwartzel, who’s in the traffic division with the Wilmington Police Department. "We typically have wrecks with buses, they’re vehicles just like every other one, people bump into them or sideswipe them, that’s not uncommon. But to have this many bad wrecks with buses is unusual.”
Since January 1, 2016 and October 9, 2019, the Wilmington Police Department says they have seen 49 crashes involving a school bus- that’s around 14 wrecks per year.
“Its scary, its scary as a parent knowing I send them out every day and I expect them to come home," said Michelle Aliberto, a mother of two. "I’m expecting them to come home and come home okay.”
Officers say it’s the same old story, distracted driving, that’s the cause of the wrecks. WPD says they do their best to patrol the parts of town that have the highest traffic rates, but they cant always prevent wrecks.
“We try to target the routes that have the highest number of incidents occurring,” said Cpl. Shwartzel. "It typically happens on our bigger roads, our three and four lane roads, Military, Carolina Beach Road. You would think a police car on the side of the road would draw your attention if the big yellow school bus doesn’t, but we still get violations every time we go out there.”
According to the WPD, there are around 150 school bus related violations a year.
“The distractions are the scariest," said Albierto. "Knowing that everything is not always in one’s control when it comes to a vehicle and you really do have to pay attention. And when you don’t that can be dangerous.”
School Board Chairman Lisa Estep said the school board has unofficially spoken about the use of stop-arm cameras on school buses. The cameras would take pictures of license plates of vehicles who passed a stopped bus, like when a car runs through a red light.
Estep said she will bring up the topic at the North Carolina School Board Association Law Conference in the coming week.
