Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old child from Greensboro, NC
Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was reported abducted from the Phillips Avenue area at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Greensboro Police Department)
By CBS 17 Digital Desk | October 9, 2019 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 11:23 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - An Amber Alert has been issued as Greensboro police are searching for an abducted 3-year-old child, according to a news release.

Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was reported abducted from the Phillips Avenue area at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Ahlora is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved pink T-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals.

The child was abducted by a black woman in her 20s who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 135 pounds, with her hair in a short ponytail, the release said.

The woman was wearing a black short-sleeved crop top and black pants with tiger print faces on them, dark-colored flip flops and a gold chain.

Posted by Greensboro Police Department on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Anyone who has seen Ahlora or the woman suspected of abducting her is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287.

