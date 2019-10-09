Wilmington gang member gets 11 years in prison on federal heroin charge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - A 20-year-old Wilmington gang member is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to a heroin charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Jaquaries Jermaine Washington was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 11 years in prison and three years supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
Prosecutors said agents with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit ordered an unspecified amount of heroin from Washington and asked for it to be delivered to a Wilmington hotel room on Nov. 27, 2018.
Washington, who is a validated member of the 720 Gangster Disciples, was arrested after arriving at the hotel room. Agents searched his car and found a juvenile in the backseat and a loaded pistol on the floorboard.
Washington was one of the gang members specifically mentioned in a civil injunction filed by the District Attorney’s Office in 2017 that barred members of the 720 Gangster Disciples from meeting in public places such as the Market North and Creekwood communities.
