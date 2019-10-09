Whiteville football trying to end championship drought

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The seniors of the seniors on the Whiteville (4-1) football have won a conference championship, playoff games, but are missing one thing.
“This year as a senior class we want to leave our stamp and get to that state championship,” said senior Ty Moss. “We’ve been working harder than in previous years. I feel like we have been working harder.”
In the offseason, the team put work in the weight room but have also tried to get mentally stronger.
“We focus throughout the whole season,” said senior Camrahan Jamison. “Even though we are on a winning streak it doesn’t matter because we have to play hard every day.”
“Before each game coach tells us that they are going to give us there best,” added Moss. “So, we come in prepared each week. We work hard Monday through Thursday and Friday too.”
Head Coach J.P. Price believes his quarterback Ty Moss has what it takes to lead the Wolfpack to a championship.
“He’s (Moss) grown tremendously,” said Price about Moss. “He’s a dual-threat. He can run the ball and throw the ball. He knows the offense inside and out now with all the formations we use.
“He (Moss) can get it going every play,” added Jamison. “He never loses his intensity. And he always plays with a fire in his heart and he’s a good player.”
Friday Whiteville travels to face West Bladen at 7:30 p.m.
