UNCW men’s basketball picked to finish ninth in CAA preseason poll

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - The UNCW men’s basketball team was tabbed to finish ninth and talented sophomore playmaker Kai Toews received individual recognition in a poll conducted by the Colonial Athletic Association’s head coaches, media and communications professionals ahead of the 2019-20 season.
The preseason listing and individual accolades were announced on Wednesday in conjunction with the CAA’s annual conference media day.
UNCW was picked ninth behind Hofstra, Charleston, Northeastern, James Madison, Delaware, Towson, William & Mary and Drexel. Elon was chosen to finish in the cellar.
Toews collected Honorable Mention honors from the pollsters. The Tokyo native set a CAA record with 253 assists last season, starting 32-of-33 contests in his first year with the program. He was named to the CAA’s All-Rookie unit after being selected Rookie of the Week four times during the course of the season.
The Seahawks went 10-23 one year ago and finished 10th during the regular season in the CAA before splitting a pair of games in the post-season tournament. Coach C.B. McGrath’s team upset Elon in the first-round of the CAA Tournament before falling to eventual champion Northeastern in the quarterfinals.
McGrath has restocked his roster with seven new players for the new season, including four transfers and three freshmen. Three of the team’s top five scorers return, topped by junior guard Ty Gadsden, who averaged 11.5 points and led the circuit with a league-leading 47.5 percent behind the arc.
2019-20 CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
Team (1st-place votes)
Points
1. Hofstra (14) 331
2. Charleston (18) 323
3. Northeastern (4) 291
4. James Madison (3) 253
5. Delaware (2) 241
6. Towson 194
7. William & Mary 131
8. Drexel 125
9. UNCW 118
10. Elon 48
2019-20 CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
First Team
Brian Fobbs, Towson Sr.
Nathan Knight, William & Mary Sr.
Matt Lewis, James Madison Jr.
Eli Pemberton, Hofstra Sr.
Grant Riller, Charleston Sr.
Second Team
Ryan Allen, Delaware Jr.
Darius Banks, James Madison Jr.
Desure Buie, Hofstra Sr.
Jordan Roland, Northeastern R-Sr.
Camren Wynter, Drexel So.
CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Grant Riller, Charleston
Honorable Mention: Bolden Brace, Sr., G, Northeastern; Kai Toews, So., G, UNCW; Kevin Anderson, Jr., G, Delaware; Marcus Sheffield II, Gr., G/F, Elon; James Butler, Jr., F, Drexel
