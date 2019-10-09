Officials believe same suspect robbed Pender, New Hanover convenience stores overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officials believe the same suspect is behind two armed robberies in New Hanover County and another in Pender County Tuesday night.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, an armed suspect entered the Han-Dee Hugo located at 11795 U.S. Hwy. 117 South in Rocky Point at 11:18 p.m.
The man reportedly pointed a handgun at the clerks, forcing them to open the cash registers. He then left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Authorities believe the suspect fled to a waiting vehicle parked in the area of U.S. Hwy 117 South and NC Hwy 133, in the vicinity of Paul’s Place restaurant.
The sheriff’s office is asking any motorists traveling in that area between 11 and 11:20 p.m. to contact call 910-259-1212.
The suspect also is believed to be connected to two armed robberies Tuesday night in New Hanover County.
According to the sheriff’s office, a suspect armed with a handgun entered the same Han-Dee Hugo located at 820 N. College Road just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and approached the cashier and demanded money.
After taking cash from the register, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.
About 15 minutes later, the same suspect entered the Circle K at 5800 Castle Hayne Road while armed with a gun. He took cash from the register before fleeing the scene.
Officials say he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with rips in them, black tennis shoes and black gloves.
Officials believe this is the same suspect who robbed the Han-Dee Hugo located at 820 N. College Road on Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4162 or submit a tip here.
