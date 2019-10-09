TRU Colors Brewing Co. to set up shop along Greenfield St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewing Company purchased the Century Mills property along Greenfield Street for $950K, according to the company’s founder, George Taylor.
The building has been vacant for years.
Plans for the facility include a 24,000 square-foot brewery. The space will also include offices, a daycare, gym, health clinic, recording studio and classrooms.
Eventually, the brewery will add a 6,000 square-foot restaurant.
The company’s founder says the brewery should be open in the summer of 2020.
We have been following the story of TRU Colors since 2017, when Taylor first shared the vision for the brewery.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.