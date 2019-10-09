Planet Fitness to take over Harris Teeter location in Ogden Plaza Shopping PLaza

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ogden Plaza Shopping Center soon will be getting a new tenant.
Cameron Management announced earlier this week that Planet Fitness has signed a 10-year lease for the space vacated by Harris Teeter last year.
The shopping center is located at 6840 Market St.
The Ogden Plaza location will be operated by Anchor Management Group, which also runs Planet Fitness locations on S. Kerr Avenue and Carolina Beach Road.
According to Cameron Management, Seaside Fitness, which is an affiliate of Anchor Management, plans to invest more than $2.8 million into the location.
The Ogden Plaza Harris Teeter closed its door permanently in August of last year. The grocery store opened at that location in February 1981.
