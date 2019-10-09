Plan and practice your escape for National Fire Prevention Week

“From historical fires, beginning with the Great Chicago Fire, our fire service in the country, and in our city, learn about how to keep people safe," said Wendy Giannini-King, the Community Risk Reduction Coordinator with the Wilmington Fire Department. "The fire code helps us make sure that public places are safe for people, new houses are safe for people, but really, it’s still up to you, the homeowner or the resident, in the city, in the county, in the country, to look through your house and make sure safe things are happening there; the risks are reduced, the preventable things are shaping up to be prevented.”