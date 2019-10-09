North Brunswick’s Josh Gass name WECT Athlete of the Week

North Brunswick’s Josh Gass name WECT Athlete of the Week
Josh Gass named Athlete of the week (Source: wect)
By John Smist | October 9, 2019 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 4:11 PM

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick’s Josh Gass is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior had a 72 yard interception return for touchdown in the Scorpoins, 11-6, win over South Brunswick.

With the victory North Brunswick improves to 4-2, and Friday night travels to Ashley.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.