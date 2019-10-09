North Brunswick’s Josh Gass name WECT Athlete of the Week

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick’s Josh Gass is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior had a 72 yard interception return for touchdown in the Scorpoins, 11-6, win over South Brunswick.
With the victory North Brunswick improves to 4-2, and Friday night travels to Ashley.
