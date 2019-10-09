Law enforcement ramping up patrols this weekend across the state

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement across the state plan to increase patrols, looking for speeders, seat belt violations and impaired drivers this weekend.
October is a record setting month for crashes and the weekend before Columbus Day has the second highest total number of fatal crashes among all holidays, behind Independence Day.
According to the NC DOT, the efforts run Friday, October 11, to Sunday, October 14, as part of the first “Operation Crash Reduction.”
In October, an increasing number of drivers are on the road for festivals, football games, fairs and other fall activities, and more driving appears to mean more crashes, according to the NC DOT.
“This operation will save lives,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “We are asking the public to be mindful of their driving behaviors and the dangers that could await them this weekend.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.