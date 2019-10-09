Law enforcement annex opens in Kelly

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 50 people gathered on Monday afternoon for the opening ceremony of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Annex in Kelly.
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and the North Carolina Wildlife Enforcement Division will be able to use the substation while working in the Kelly area.
“If a citizen has a deer wreck and needs to meet with a state trooper, instead of driving to Elizabethtown, the trooper can meet the citizen at the annex," Sheriff Jim McVicker. “If one of our deputies needs to meet with a citizen of Kelly, it can be done at the annex instead of the citizen driving to Elizabethtown.”
The substation is located in the old post office building owned by Centerville Baptist Church.
“We reached out to Jeff Huff of Centerville Baptist Church and found out that they might be willing to allow us to use the building for a law enforcement annex," McVicker said. “After hearing back from Jeff that the church was in favor of allowing us to use the building, we began putting together our resources to renovate the building along with Centerville Baptist Church.”
Inmates and staff from the Bladen County Jail and sheriff’s office were used to paint, replace the flooring and window casings, and clean up around the building.
“We are very fortunate for the law enforcement relationship that we have here in Bladen County and our troopers look forward to utilizing this facility when in the Kelly area," said Captain Chris Morton, Troop B Commander of the State Highway Patrol.
