I-140 bridge to be named after former Navassa mayor

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - The bridge on Interstate 140 that crosses the Cape Fear River from New Hanover County to Brunswick County will be named after former Navassa mayor Louis Bobby Brown, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
A dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at 1583 Cedar Hill Road NE, just off Exit 10 at I-140 in Navassa.
Brown was the first mayor of Navassa and served in that role from 1977 to 1999. He was also one of the first Brunswick County members on the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization and was instrumental in determining the route of the section of I-140 that will bear his name.
Brown, who will also be celebrating his 89th birthday on Friday, plans to speak at the dedication ceremony.
The final section of I-140 opened to traffic in Dec. 2017.
