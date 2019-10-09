Ghost bike dedication serves as memorial for cyclist’s death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ghost bike will be installed on the eastbound roadside of 23rd Street between the Humane Society and Airport Boulevard as a memorial for a cyclist who was killed in that area a year ago.
Dashiell (Dash) Titus Parker was riding his bicycle home from work one evening in 2018 when he was hit and killed by a large trash truck.
His family hopes the memorial installation will bring awareness to bicycle safety and the need for drivers to share the road.
“My son was using his bike for transportation to and from his place of work,” said Parker’s mom and activist Shelly O’Rourke. “I’m installing this ghost bike in his memory, but also as a reminder that it is important to pay attention to the road when behind the wheel, whether in a personal or commercial vehicle. If I can do anything to prevent this loss for another mother, I will, and I hope to bring more attention to bicycle safety not only here in Wilmington, but throughout North Carolina.”
Ghost bikes are somber memorials to bicyclists who have been hit and killed while riding on the street. A bicycle is painted white and placed adjacent to the crash site, accompanied by the rider’s name and other information.
GhostBikes.org states, “Ghost bikes serve as reminders of the tragedy that took place on an otherwise anonymous street corner, and as quiet statements in support of cyclists’ right to safe travel.”
Switchin’ Gears, the nonprofit bike shop where Parker often had his bikes repaired, donated the bicycle to be used as a ghost bike in his honor.
The family will soon be launching a nonprofit to be named “Dash Loves You” to continue his love of photography and teaching children how to document their world.
