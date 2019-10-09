Ghost bike dedication serves as memorial for cyclist’s death

“My son was using his bike for transportation to and from his place of work,” said Parker’s mom and activist Shelly O’Rourke. “I’m installing this ghost bike in his memory, but also as a reminder that it is important to pay attention to the road when behind the wheel, whether in a personal or commercial vehicle. If I can do anything to prevent this loss for another mother, I will, and I hope to bring more attention to bicycle safety not only here in Wilmington, but throughout North Carolina.”