First Alert Forecast: needed rain lacking but temps pleasant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Thanks for checking in! A large, classically autumnal high pressure system governs your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region and that brings two pluses and one minus:
- A plus: an extended period of daily highs in the generally seasonable and mellow upper 70s and lower 80s, nightly lows in the cool 50s and 60s, and pleasantly low humidity levels.
- Another plus: if any new tropical storms and / or hurricanes manage to form in the Atlantic, they would be deflected away from the Carolinas at least through the weekend.
- A minus: needed rain will be scarce and, for many of the days, altogether nonexistent. The next best rain chances appear to hold off until a front can settle under the high next week...
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here
