First Alert Forecast: limited rain chances, seasonable temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! A large, classically autumnal high pressure system governs your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region providing comfortable afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s and cool overnight lows in the 50s. Also - enjoy lower humidity! Needed rain will be scarce and, for many of the days, altogether nonexistent. The next best rain chances appear to hold off until a front can settle under the high next week...
Thankfully, there are no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas, however, the National Hurricane Center is watching three areas of interest across the Atlantic Basin. In the central Atlantic, a non-tropical low pressure system east of Bermuda could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics. By the end of the week upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development.
Along the east coast, two areas of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast have low odds for tropical development. These two systems will merge together and travel in a northeasterly direction through the end of the week. If any new tropical storms and / or hurricanes manage to form in the Atlantic, they would be deflected away from the Carolinas at least through the weekend.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here
