Enjoy the sounds of Bluegrass and the taste of BBQ at a weekend festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Bluegrass and BBQ Festival is a celebration of bands, food and beer from around the region.
The event will share some of its proceeds with Children at Heart, an adoption agency.
This is the second year for the festival, which is on Sat., Oct. 12 from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Basil the Great Orthodox Church, 4601 Blue Clay Road, Castle Hayne.
Four bands will perform, including L Shape Lot, Linville Creek, Folkstone Stringband and Massive Grass.
