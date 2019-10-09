Decision 2019: Hear from the candidates running for mayor and city council in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2019 Municipal Election will give more than 84,000 registered voters the chance to decide who will be mayor in the City of Wilmington, and which candidates will occupy three seats on the city council.
Bill Saffo, the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history, is running for a sixth term in the office. He is challenged by first-time candidate Devon Scott, a business owner and artist.
Three incumbents are running for reelection to their seats on city council. Neil Anderson and Margaret Haynes are each seeking their third full terms on city council, while Paul Lawler is running for his second term.
They are opposed by challengers Mack Coyle, Scott Monroe, Harry Smith, Kim Spader, Kevin Spears and Matthew Thrift. Another challenger, Alexandria Monroe, ended her campaign but will still appear on the ballot.
WECT invited each of the candidates for an on-camera interview in our digital studio. Each candidate had the opportunity to tell a little about themselves, and explain the reason why they are running for office. We proceeded to ask the same group of ten questions to each candidate.
The topics include development, short-term rentals, public transportation, the possible sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and the ongoing attempt to filter compounds like GenX from the water supply.
Lastly, we allowed each candidate to address any other issue they feel is relevant or important in this year’s campaign.
(Editor’s note: Despite several invitations, candidate Matthew Thrift chose not to participate in the interviews. Technical issues prevented several responses from Mack Coyle to be published. Mr. Coyle suggested using the responses available along with this explanation.)
One-stop early voting for the city’s municipal elections begins on Wednesday, October 16, with weekday hours scheduled through Friday, November 1, at the New Hanover County Board of Elections office on Government Center Drive.
The board has scheduled weekend hours at the same location on Saturday, October 26 (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) and Sunday, October 27 (12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.). For complete one-stop voting hours in the 2019 Municipal Elections, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.