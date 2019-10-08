Wilmington hosting public meeting on new sports complex

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will hold a public meeting about its future sports complex on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The meeting will be held between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Members of the public are welcome to drop in anytime during the meeting to see concept designs and give input on possible amenities.
In July, the Wilmington City Council unanimously approved to accept the donation of a 65-acre property from Cape Fear Soccerplex and to enter a management agreement with Cape Fear Soccer Association.
The property, which is located on Sutton Steam Plant Road off of Hwy. 421, currently consists of seven soccer fields, a driveway, a gravel parking lot, a gazebo and a temporary restroom building.
The city plans to use the approximately 32 acres of undeveloped land on the property for five to seven additional fields to serve multiple sports.
As part of the 2016 Parks Bonds, $10 million has been allocated for the project.
Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting but would like to provide input can take the online survey found here.
