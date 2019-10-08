Two people injured in Pender County shooting

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in Maple Hill.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a report of shots fired in the 7000 block of N.C. Hwy. 50 South just after 11 p.m.
Shortly afterward, two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at Pender EMS Station 13 in Maple Hill.
Officials later determined the shootings took place at an establishment located at 7255 N.C. Hwy. 50 South.
The victims were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The case is under investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1212.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.