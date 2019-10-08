Southport Elementary, South Brunswick Middle, South Brunswick High to release students early due to power outage

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Elementary, South Brunswick Middle, South Brunswick High will release students early due to a power outage Tuesday, Brunswick County Schools.
“For the safety of our students and staff, the 3 schools will be releasing early at 2 p.m.,” the school system said in a tweet. All after-school activities are also canceled, school officials said.
The schools are planning to operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday.
Nearly 3,000 customers in the Southport area are without power, according to an online outage map from Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation. BEMC officials said on Facebook that they are aware of the outage and that it appears to be a transmission issue with Duke Energy.
BEMC says its operations team is working with Duke Energy to resolve the outage.
