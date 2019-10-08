Some Surf City residents discouraged from washing clothes until Sunday

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Town officials are discouraging Surf City residents on the island from washing clothes until Saturday while its Public Works Department is flushing hydrants and waterlines this week.
“The purpose of this flush is to remove excess iron from the water lines,” a post on the town’s Facebook page states. “Residents may experience discolored water. This excess water posses no heath risk, but residents are discouraged from washing clothes during this time. Water should clear up through normal use.”
Officials say this will affect Surf City residents on the Pender County side of the island.
Kurt Polzer, director of the Topsail Beach Public Works Department, told the Port City Daily on Monday that the water flush will not affect Topsail Beach residents.
