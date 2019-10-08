Scheduling problems make Wallace-Rose Hill stronger

TEACHEY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs football program has won six state championship (2009, 10, 14, 15,16, 17) the past decade.
And with success comes problems, for Bulldogs head coach Kevin Motsinger the issue is finding teams to play in the non-conference.
“For us, no one will play us,” said Motsinger. “So, we are limited. We’ll play anyone, anywhere. We’ll meet in a parking lot on Saturday if that’s what we have to do. For us, it’s going to prepare us down the road.”
The only solution for the Bulldogs this year was to play Havelock, Northside-Jacksonville, and Wake Forest. All perennial powerhouse schools that all have more students than Wallace.
The Bulldogs (4-2) lost two of three games while dealing with injuries, but that could be a help the team later.
“The positives are that we played the way we played in non-conference minus a lot of guys,” said Motsinger. “So, we got a lot of guys reps that we hadn’t planned on getting reps against Havelock, Northside Jacksonville, Wake Forest those types of teams. That will help us down the road with other injuries and also help us next year.”
Now the team is focused on the final five games and winning a conference championship.
“For our kids, we just have to hang that in their face and remind them all the time,” said Motsinger. “Because we have two losses the state doesn’t care, nobody cares who those losses were too. If we don’t win the conference, we are going on the road and we’ll have a much tougher road.”
“It’s very important to be at home,” added senior Cameren Dalrymple. “We only have four games in the regular season to play home and it would feel good to play home in the playoffs We have to go through this conference trying to get home games and play hard.”
Friday the Bulldogs open conference play on the road at Goldsboro.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.