Porter’s Neck hosts fundraiser to help pay for mammograms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Porter’s Neck residents and invited guests participated in the annual Porter’s Neck pink ribbon fundraiser Tuesday. The event raises money for the Pink Ribbon Project at New Hanover Regional Medical Center that provides free mammograms for uninsured women.
Participants started the morning with golf, pickleball and tennis and then wrapped up the event with a luncheon at the Porter’s Neck Country Club.
The annual event was cancelled last year after Hurricane Florence severely damaged the clubhouse at Porter’s Neck.
“Our facilities are finally renovated, renewed and looking wonderful,” said Roberta Smith, chairperson of the Porter’s Neck pink ribbon fundraiser. “We have also added new tennis and pickleball courts."
The event at Porter’s Neck is one of several during the month of October that raises money to pay for mammograms. The events also help to pay for pink ribbon comfort bags for people undergoing cancer treatment.
Since Porter’s Neck began its fundraiser over a decade ago, the community has raised over $100,000 for the Pink Ribbon Project.
