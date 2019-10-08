New Hanover County to dedicate new Health and Human Services building on Oct. 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County will hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 17 for its new Health and Human Services building.
The events, which are open to the public, will take place at 11 a.m. with tours following.
The new facility, located at 1650 Greenfield Street, will house the county’s consolidated Public Health and Social Services departments, a move, officials say, that will provide convenience for customers and create greater efficiencies in the services provided to the community.
On Monday, Oct. 21, Social Services programs and functions will operate out the new four-story, 96,103-square-foot building. Customers and guests of Social Services can park in the back parking lot off of 16th Street and use the entrance on that side of the new building while the front parking lot is constructed.
Public Health services will continue at the current location at 2029 S. 17th Street, and will move into the new Health and Human Services building by February 2020, upon completion of the front parking lot.
County officials say the new building cost $24.4 million, with a large portion of that price tag being offset by the $19 million that New Hanover Regional Medical Center paid for the county’s old Health Department property.
The new building has been under construction since May 2018.
