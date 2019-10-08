Leland police release picture of man possibly involved in construction site theft

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says was “possibly involved in the theft of construction of materials from a job site.”
According to a Facebook post from Leland police, the theft took place on Britterns Branch in Brunswick Forest on Sept. 28.
Police say the man was last seen driving the Chevrolet Silverado truck pictured below. The truck had a temporary tag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Kazee with the LPD at 910-371-0274 or jkazee@townofleland.com.
