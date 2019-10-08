Law enforcement, EMTs receive Service Above Self award after saving man’s life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After saving a man who suffered a heart attack during a 5K race on Bald Head Island, paramedics, members of law enforcement, and WECT meteorologist Colin Hackman were awarded the Service Above Self award at UNCW’s Lumina Theater.
The incident occurred on March 6 when Larry Whitham collapsed during the Run for the Light 5K race. WECT’s Colin Hackman checked for his pulse twice, finding no response. Bald Head Island Public Safety Officers Gilbert Anderson and Brannon Gray came to the scene and administered CPR and used a defibrillator, jump starting Whitham’s heart.
Paramedics Paul Homick and Charlie Hylton transported Whitham to the hospital.
"It’s truthfully almost a magical moment when you see them take that first breath and you have literally been breathing for them and you have been supplying blood flow for them, and then all of a sudden they can do it on their own, I can only describe it as a magical moment," Hylton said.
Gilbert Anderson and Brannon Gray don’t believe that they are deserving of the award, explaining that “we did our job, we did what we were supposed to do, we were where we were supposed to be, doing what we were supposed to do. To me, honestly, my award came that day, whenever we actually saw that man actually return to life. That was the greatest achievement that we could’ve asked for.”
Whitham is now home with his family in Indianapolis, IN. He’s experiencing what he refers to as his “second life." He points out that he’s “just trying to live life and enjoy life and I figure I’ve got a renewed purpose, to use everyday as wisely as I possible can.”
There were six other groups of recipients who received the award for impacting community.
