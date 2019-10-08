Jamie Lee Curtis announces arrival in Wilmington for ‘Halloween Kills’

Jamie Lee Curtis announces arrival in Wilmington for ‘Halloween Kills’
FILE - In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Jamie Lee Curtis, recipient of the CinemaCon vanguard award, poses at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Universal says it will release two new “Halloween” films, including one with the ominous title “Halloween Ends.” The studio said Friday, July 19 that the first of the films, “Halloween Kills,” will be released in 2020 and the second film will come in 2021. A teaser video includes the voice of Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 1978 film and last year’s blockbuster sequel, “Halloween.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Chris Pizzello)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | October 8, 2019 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 3:22 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jamie Lee Curtis arrived in Wilmington to film the latest installment of the Halloween movie franchise, Halloween Kills.

The actress posted a picture from the set, with the caption, “NEVER SAY DIE! First day back in the battle for my life!”

Film crews began work on the project last month.

In July, a spokeswoman for Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends would be filmed in the Port City.

The two movies are direct sequels to last year’s Halloween, which itself is a sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film by the same name. The new trilogy ignores the previous nine films and rebooted the franchise.

On Monday and Tuesday, crews filmed scenes in downtown Wilmington, along N. Front St. and at the corner of Walnut St. and Water St.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.