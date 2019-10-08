The First Tee of Greater Wilmington hosts Future Generations Tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The First Tee of Greater Wilmington hosted its 7th annual Future Generations Tournament at the Porters Neck Country Club on Monday.
Organizers held a silent and live auction with funds going to the First Tee programs.
The tournament, not just a fundraiser, it also honored long-time volunteer Duncan Nesbitt, who recently passed away.
“He loved working with the kids,” said First Tee of Greater Wilmington program director Craig Sandstrum. “He loved golf and everything that the First Tee taught, the core values, honesty, he was a true southern gentleman. We really miss him and wish we had more people like Duncan.”
