First Alert Forecast: cooler and cloudy with clearing ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather Team. A cold front is poised to move through Tuesday and ample cloud coverage will result in cooler temperatures across the Cape Fear Region. Exercise caution if you’re plans take you to the shores, as a moderate risk of rip currents will remain in the cards for much of the week.
We find ourselves wedged in a situation where temperatures could grow to the lower 80s depending on available sunshine, but clouds should hold temperatures back to the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon. Temperatures take a turn for the cooler overnight with lows bottoming out in the lower 60s and upper 50s for the rest of the week.
In the Tropics, we’re watching a few systems which could bring subtropical or tropical development this week. An area of disorganized showers near Florida is expected to merge with another non-tropical low pressure system near the Carolina coast and move north. These systems will be on borrowed time and have low odds of development but could develop some subtropical characteristics. Another non-tropical low, wedged along a front between Bermuda and the Azores Islands, shows moderate odds of development in the next 2-5 days. We’ll continue to watch these systems and keep you updated. We thank you for your continued trust and vigilance in these waning months of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington is featured below, full of crisp fall temperatures and lower rain chances by week’s end. For a complete ten-day outlook tailored to your zip code, be sure to dial up your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.