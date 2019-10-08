First Alert Forecast: cooler and cloudy with clearing ahead

In the Tropics, we’re watching a few systems which could bring subtropical or tropical development this week. An area of disorganized showers near Florida is expected to merge with another non-tropical low pressure system near the Carolina coast and move north. These systems will be on borrowed time and have low odds of development but could develop some subtropical characteristics. Another non-tropical low, wedged along a front between Bermuda and the Azores Islands, shows moderate odds of development in the next 2-5 days. We’ll continue to watch these systems and keep you updated. We thank you for your continued trust and vigilance in these waning months of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.