First Alert Forecast: cloudy and cool locally, no named tropical systems for now...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday and thanks for checking in to your First Alert forecast! As the first full week of October carries on, temperatures will trend near normal. Highs will mainly be in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. High pressure will anchor itself north of the Cape Fear Region through the week which will squash any opportunity for widespread measurable rainfall.
Thankfully, there are no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas, however, the National Hurricane Center is watching three areas of interest across the Atlantic Basin. In the western Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast that has low odds for tropical development as it moves northeast. Another area of low pressure off the southeast coast could become more organized by Wednesday with medium odds for tropical development. These two systems will merge midweek and travel in a northeast direction along the east coast.
In the central Atlantic, between Bermuda and the Azores Islands, a non-tropical low pressure system could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics midweek however, upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development. Your First Alert Weather team will continue to keep you updated, and as always, thanks for staying vigilant as we continue through the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Your seven-day planning forecast tailored to the Wilmington metro is below. For a ten-day planning forecast tailored to your zip code, consult your WECT Weather App!
