First Alert Forecast: cloudy and cool locally, no named tropical systems for now...

Thankfully, there are no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas, however, the National Hurricane Center is watching three areas of interest across the Atlantic Basin. In the western Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast that has low odds for tropical development as it moves northeast. Another area of low pressure off the southeast coast could become more organized by Wednesday with medium odds for tropical development. These two systems will merge midweek and travel in a northeast direction along the east coast.