COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Help needed to teach children about farm life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From how to raise chickens to housing horses, a Pender County teacher wants her students to know it all.
Melissa Foster, a teacher at Topsail Middle School, is hoping to raise enough money through Donors Choose, an online charity, to purchase farm supplies for her classroom. She had an original goal of $691 and still needs over $650 to fully fund her project.
Some of the items listed in her project include a nurture incubator, 15 gallons of potting soil and a high intensity LED chicken egg tester.
“I am offering this class so that students will have an opportunity to learn about farms and the work that goes into a successful farm business,” Foster says on the Donors Choose website. “This class is part of an enrichment program my school offers. “
Foster says Topsail Middle School provides students with the opportunity for an Enrichment Class", once a week for 45 minutes. She says her students are hopeful donations will come through.
“They are all very excited and have so many ideas about projects we can try,” Foster says. “I have arranged for guest speakers to share knowledge with us, however, these materials will be used directly in our class for hands-on learning about animals and plants associated with farms.”
If you would like to donate to Ms. Foster’s project, click here.
