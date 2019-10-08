Children of the 80’s can relive their youth at Cape Fear Museum event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A totally tubular event will raise money for the Cape Fear Museum.
Museum After Dark: Totally 80s is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 10.
The event includes 80s trivia, arcade games, prizes for the best 80s looks and more.
Guests are encouraged to dress in 80s looks (perms are welcome!).
A&M’s Red Food Truck and Pepe’s Tacos will serve food. Edward Teach Brewery and Bombers Bev Co. will provide adult beverages to purchase.
Tickets range in price and are available here.
