Cape Fear Buddy Walk recognizing National Down Syndrome month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - October is National Down Syndrome Awareness month.
The non-profit, Coastal Buds will host it’s annual Cape fear Buddy Walk Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington.
Coastal Buds raises money to help families with down syndrome children. One of the programs it has is The High Hopes Heart Fund. It was named after Emerson High, who was waiting on his corrective heart surgery when he passed. “We help families who’s child is having open heart surgery with ancillary expenses that are non-medical, for example gas cards so the family can travel to Chapel Hill or Duke or a VISA gift card to buy food while they are away from home.,” said Tina Ivins, Coastal Buds.
Coastal Buds also gives families "Welcome/Congratulations Bags " which have books, baby items and lots of great information and resources around Down syndrome for new families.
"We wanted to have positive information for families with new diagnoses. Instead of the typical “I’m sorry”, we wanted “Congratulations, welcome to our community!” said Ivins.
