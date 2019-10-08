Cape Fear Buddy Walk recognizing National Down Syndrome month

Coastal Buds raises money to help families with down syndrome children. One of the programs it has is The High Hopes Heart Fund. It was named after Emerson High, who was waiting on his corrective heart surgery when he passed. “We help families who’s child is having open heart surgery with ancillary expenses that are non-medical, for example gas cards so the family can travel to Chapel Hill or Duke or a VISA gift card to buy food while they are away from home.,” said Tina Ivins, Coastal Buds.