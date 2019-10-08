AP prep football poll for N.C.

October 8, 2019 at 5:50 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 5:50 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 8, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Myers Park (8) (6-0) 118 1

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (5-0-1) 114 2

3. Richmond County (3) (6-0) 109 3

4. East Forsyth (6-0) 83 4

5. Scotland County (6-0) 68 6

6. Charlotte Vance (4-1) 67 5

7. West Forsyth (6-0) 59 7

8. Wake Forest (5-1) 35 8

9. Raleigh Leesville Road (6-0) 31 10

10. Pfafftown Reagan (6-0) 18 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (13) (6-0) 130 1

2. Kings Mountain (7-0) 116 2

3. Northwest Cabarrus (6-0) 94 3

4. Lee County (6-0) 77 4

5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1) 69 5

6. Statesville (6-0) 51 7

7. Southern Nash (6-0) 48 8

8. Jacksonville (4-1) 27 9

9. Eastern Alamance (6-0) 26 T10

10. Havelock (4-1) 14 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Wilmington New Hanover 12, Clayton Cleveland 12.

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (9) (5-1) 124 1

2. Randleman (3) (6-0) 103 2

3. Reidsville (1) (6-1) 99 3

4. Lawndale Burns (5-1) 72 5

5. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2) 55 6

5. SouthWest Edgecombe (5-1) 55 7

7. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1) 47 8

8. Lenoir Hibriten (5-1) 43 9

9. Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-2) 39 4

10. Canton Pisgah (4-1) 24 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: Hertford County 11, North Lincoln 11.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (12) (6-0) 129 1

2. East Surry (1) (6-0) 117 2

3. Edenton Holmes (5-0) 102 3

4. Mitchell County (6-0) 86 4

5. Robbinsville (7-0) 73 5

6. Murphy (5-1) 58 6

7. Swain County (6-0) 51 7

8. Polk County (6-0) 46 8

9. Princeton (5-0) 29 9

10. Mt. Airy (4-2) 9 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

---

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.

