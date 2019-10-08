AP prep football poll for N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 8, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Charlotte Myers Park (8) (6-0) 118 1
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (5-0-1) 114 2
3. Richmond County (3) (6-0) 109 3
4. East Forsyth (6-0) 83 4
5. Scotland County (6-0) 68 6
6. Charlotte Vance (4-1) 67 5
7. West Forsyth (6-0) 59 7
8. Wake Forest (5-1) 35 8
9. Raleigh Leesville Road (6-0) 31 10
10. Pfafftown Reagan (6-0) 18 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 3-A
1. Weddington (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Kings Mountain (7-0) 116 2
3. Northwest Cabarrus (6-0) 94 3
4. Lee County (6-0) 77 4
5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1) 69 5
6. Statesville (6-0) 51 7
7. Southern Nash (6-0) 48 8
8. Jacksonville (4-1) 27 9
9. Eastern Alamance (6-0) 26 T10
10. Havelock (4-1) 14 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: Wilmington New Hanover 12, Clayton Cleveland 12.
Class 2-A
1. Shelby (9) (5-1) 124 1
2. Randleman (3) (6-0) 103 2
3. Reidsville (1) (6-1) 99 3
4. Lawndale Burns (5-1) 72 5
5. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2) 55 6
5. SouthWest Edgecombe (5-1) 55 7
7. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1) 47 8
8. Lenoir Hibriten (5-1) 43 9
9. Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-2) 39 4
10. Canton Pisgah (4-1) 24 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: Hertford County 11, North Lincoln 11.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (12) (6-0) 129 1
2. East Surry (1) (6-0) 117 2
3. Edenton Holmes (5-0) 102 3
4. Mitchell County (6-0) 86 4
5. Robbinsville (7-0) 73 5
6. Murphy (5-1) 58 6
7. Swain County (6-0) 51 7
8. Polk County (6-0) 46 8
9. Princeton (5-0) 29 9
10. Mt. Airy (4-2) 9 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
