Two new film-related master’s programs at UNCW now accepting applications

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two new film-related master’s programs at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington are now accepting applications.
The M.A. in film studies and M.F.A. in filmmaking have opened enrollment until February 2020.
University officials say the programs are designed to provide students with “comprehensive knowledge of film-related fields, building skills from cinematography and directing to research and publishing.”
The curriculum will prepare students for careers in a wide range of fields including the film industry, media, education, research, and publishing, officials say.
“These are the only film degrees of their kind in the UNC System. There are really no other comparable programs,” said Mariana Johnson, film studies chair and associate professor.
UNCW’s M.F.A in filmaking is a three-year terminal degree that will prepare students to be filmmakers. The curriculum includes workshop-style courses in cinematography, screenwriting, editing, sound design, producing and directing.
The M.A. in film studies is a two-year program, in which students work closely with faculty to develop individualized courses of study that support their research agendas and professional goals, culminating in master’s theses.
The two programs have been designed to work in conjunction to maximize learning and career opportunities.
“People who review television, movies or social media or who work in journalism and publishing will often be doing that very work with visual media,” said Johnson. “Part of the mission of our integrated programs is that these things cross-fertilize. Our M.A. students will get expertise in film history, theory and aesthetics, but they can also use some of the more practical applied learning skills to make the content they create more relevant, visual and compelling.”
Those interested in more information or who wish to apply should visit the Film Studies Graduate Programs’ website.
