Two earthquakes rattle Charlotte region
October 7, 2019 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 3:54 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two earthquakes were recorded in the Charlotte region other over the weekend.

The first earthquake hit just before 1 a.m. Sunday in Caldwell County just southeast of Blowing Rock. That earthquake was a magnitude 2.1.

A few hours later, at 4:30 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Indian Trail. Both earthquakes were considered shallow by the USGS, being between 0 and 70 km deep.

In both cases, only one person reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS, McClatchy reports. No injuries or damages were reported.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Davidson and Davie Counties last month

Also in September, six earthquakes in five days were reported near Cherokee, North Carolina.

