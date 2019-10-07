Team finds ‘Miracle’ dog trapped under debris weeks after Hurricane Dorian

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WMBF) – The dog has been named Miracle and it couldn’t be more fitting.
A rescue team out of Florida, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, found the dog alive and trapped under debris in March Harbor, Bahamas, on Friday, Oct. 4, weeks after Hurricane Dorian battered the islands, according to information on the group’s website.
The team used drones to find dogs trapped under buildings in the Bahamas. According to the group, Miracle was trapped under an air conditioner and survived on rain water.
“He has a long road to recovery, but for now, he is comfortable and he is eating and gaining a bit of strength!” according to a Monday post on Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s Facebook page.
The group said Miracle is anemic, heartworm positive, very weak and unable to walk on his own.
“He is in amazing hands now, and we will continue to give him the love and support he needs as he recovers,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the group, 138 dogs have been saved by Big Dog Ranch Rescue from the Bahamas. Several of the animals are from homes in Marsh Harbor where they were separated as their families evacuated.
