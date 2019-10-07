2 swimmers rescued in Kure Beach Sunday afternoon

Kure Beach, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday afternoon two ocean rescuers with the Kure Beach Fire Department rushed into the water to save two distressed swimmers after they became caught in a rip current and it was all caught on camera by photographer Mike Gans.
The rescuers managed to pull the swimmers to safety on shore where they were checked out by medical personnel. Ocean Rescuers do not typically work this time of year and are usually only staffed through Labor Day. The swimmers are expected to be okay.
