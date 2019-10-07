Parents and educators invited to free workshops about dyslexia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, which is aimed at creating awareness and improving the understanding of the condition.
The Hill School of Wilmington will host the first of four free workshops this month about dyslexia for parents and educators.
The first workshop is Thurs., Oct. 17 and is called “What Does a Learning Difference Look Like?”
Registration for the 6 p.m. event is required and can be done so here: www.hillschoolofwilmington.org/events-calendar.
During this workshop, experts will discuss the characteristics of learning differences such as dyslexia, dysgraphia and ADHD and how these differences affect students in the general classroom.
The school is located at 3333 Jaeckle Drive, Suite 140 in the Burnt Mill Business Park.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.