NCDOT to stop traffic on U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County to set bridge girders

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will temporarily stop traffic on U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County as part of the Hallsboro Road interchange project.
Crews plan to stop traffic Monday and Tuesday afternoons so bridge girders for the interchange project can be safely set.
Law enforcement will assist in stopping traffic on the westbound side between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday and for the eastbound side during the same time on Tuesday. Traffic will be stopped for up to 30 minutes for each of the four girders that will be set up on each day.
NCDOT is upgrading the Hallsboro Road intersection east of Whiteville with an interchange that will include ramps and an overpass. The $9.4 million contract was awarded in 2018.
The interchange is expected to open to traffic next spring.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.